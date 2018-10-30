 
PSL News 30.10.2018 09:47 am

Frustrated Sundowns striker to have talks with club

Phakaaathi Reporter
Jeremy Brockie of Mamelodi Sundowns (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Could another Mamelodi Sundowns star be considering his future at the club due to lack of game time?

Phakaaathi has established that Jeremy Brockie’s agent Mike Makaab is set to meet with the Sundowns management to try and find a way forward as they feel the New Zealander’s career is not going forward since he joined the club.

Brockie – who proved lethal at SuperSport United – has yet to score in an official game for Masandawana as he struggles to get game time.

READ: I need shrewd players – Pitso

Some have suggested that Sundowns’ style of play does not suit him which is why he has not been given much time on the field.

Makaab confirmed on Monday that he would meet Sundowns in January for discussions on the player’s future but refused to say where he might go if they agree on a termination.

 

