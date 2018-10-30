Frustrated Sundowns striker to have talks with club

Phakaaathi has established that Jeremy Brockie’s agent Mike Makaab is set to meet with the Sundowns management to try and find a way forward as they feel the New Zealander’s career is not going forward since he joined the club.

Brockie – who proved lethal at SuperSport United – has yet to score in an official game for Masandawana as he struggles to get game time.

READ: I need shrewd players – Pitso

Some have suggested that Sundowns’ style of play does not suit him which is why he has not been given much time on the field.

Makaab confirmed on Monday that he would meet Sundowns in January for discussions on the player’s future but refused to say where he might go if they agree on a termination.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.