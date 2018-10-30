 
PSL News 30.10.2018 01:05 pm

Pirates player dodges paying maintenance for son – report    

Phakaaathi Reporter
Robert Ngambi of Stars and Lehlohonolo Mtshali of Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Platinum Stars at FNB Stadium on October 18, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Robert Ngambi of Stars and Lehlohonolo Mtshali of Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Platinum Stars at FNB Stadium on October 18, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

A grade 11 learner has accused Orlando Pirates defender Lehlohonolo Mtshali of failing to pay maintenance for his son.

The teenage mother, who cannot be named because of legal reasons, claims Mtshali defaulted on maintenance from March this year.

She told the Sunday World, Mtshali stopped supporting the baby after his family demanded a DNA test.

Lehlohonolo’s mother Dimakatso Mtshali, however, denied that the family was denying the baby’s paternity.

Dimakatso then accused the grade 11 learner of trying to tarnish her son’s promising football career.

“They never reported the pregnancy, they only came to us after the baby was born and was three weeks old. I accepted the baby. I convinced my son to accept the child because I saw him (baby) that he had my children’s resemblance. I never denied the child.”

