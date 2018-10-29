 
menu
PSL News 29.10.2018 03:59 pm

AmaZulu to host Pirates at Moses Mabhida

Phakaaathi Reporter
General views of fans during the Absa Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Mamelodi Sundowns at King Zwelithini Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

General views of fans during the Absa Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Mamelodi Sundowns at King Zwelithini Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

AmaZulu have confirmed that their Telkom Knockout clash against Orlando Pirates will be played at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Usuthu, who play their home matches at King Zwelithini Stadium,  say the fixture was moved to the venue after the sponsors, Telkom, requested it to be moved to a bigger venue for brand activation purposes.

AmaZulu booked their spot in the last 16 stage of the cup competition by beating Cape Town City 2-0 at the King Zwelithi Stadium.

“Our Telkom Knockout Quarter Final home match against Orlando Pirates will be played at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, 3 November at 18:00 as has been announced by PSL and the sponsor,” read a tweet from AmaZulu.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Malesela disappointed by Pirates-Sundowns squabbles 15.11.2018
Pirates cannot just do as they please – Pitso 12.11.2018
I probably saved his life, says Mosimane of pitch invader 12.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.