I need shrewd players – Pitso

Pitso Mosimane is a coach who advocates for eye-catching football through his style of play and the players that he has at Mamelodi Sundowns are able to pioneer his brand of football.

Sometimes his players frustrate the former Bafana Bafana coach when they decide to “enjoy” themselves and “forget” to that they need to play for a win.

Mosimane was glad that his team won all three points against Chippa United to move up the Absa Premiership table, but was not so much pleased by how his players applied themselves. He would have preferred to have the match wrapped up as early as the first half and has told his player to be shrewd, as he branded them as “good people”.

“Sundowns are such a nice team. My players are good people,” said Mosimane.

“I need shrewd players who can kill the game as early as the first 20 minutes. When my team feels like they have an opportunity to play, they like to play and forget about winning the match, they keep enjoying themselves.

“Themba Zwane, Gaston Sirino, they keep enjoying themselves but I was afraid of this game. I told them at half-time that this game may come and bite us,” Mosimane added.

He was, however, pleased with one-time African-based Player-of-the-Year Denis Onyango for keeping a sixth clean sheet this season.

“Denis Onyango is showing that he is still one of the best goalkeepers in Africa, he helped us a lot.”

