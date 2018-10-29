Katsande returns to Zimbabwe squad

Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa included Katsande is his 21-man squad to face Liberia for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Monrovia on November 18.

Katsande retired from international football in 2017 after Zimbabwe’s Afcon exit. The 32-year-old later reversed his decision, but was not called up to the Zimbabwe squad ever since.

He will now join other South African-based Zimbabwe players for camp next month.

Other players from the Absa Premiership in Chidzambwa’s squad are: George Chigova, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Teenage Hadebe, Marshall Munetsi, Ovidy Karuru, Talent Chawapihwa, Khama Billiat, Evans Rusike, Knox Mutizwa and Terrence Dzvukamanja.

