You can’t write Chiefs off yet – Holomisa

Politician and football fan, General Bantu Holomisa, has called on the Kaizer Chiefs fans not to panic following Saturday’s loss to Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs lost 2-1 to their bitter Soweto rivals at a packed FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Holomisa, a staunch Chiefs supporter, believes coach Giovanni Solinas is partly to blame for the Pirates loss as he keeps on changing his team.

Holomisa told Phakaaathi during the El Clasico private viewing in Hyde Park on Sunday evening: “I think the problem with Chiefs, the coach (Giovanni Solinas) is chopping and changing the winning team. You can’t be changing the squad all the time because that messes up the combinations. It seems that our new coach (Solinas) has not learned from the previous coach (Steve Komphela), who used to change winning squads.

“You have to retain at least nine players all the time in order to form good combinations and only change two to three players at a time. You can’t change the whole team and hope to continue winning.

“I’m not a coach or a technical expert in football, but the little knowledge I have is that you need at least one midfielder who can take the game to the opponents and we did not have that on Saturday. All our midfielders failed to rise up to the occasion.

“You can’t blame Billiat and the other strikers for not scoring because they did not get proper service from the midfield. Generally, the Chiefs midfield was not aggressive enough. (Siphelele) Ntshangase and the other boy on the far right (Dumisani Zuma), but especially Ntshangase, were flat even in the first half. Maybe the (George) Maluleka and (Willard) Katsande combination could have worked, but the coach thought otherwise.

“There’s no need to panic though. This is football. The league is still open, so you can’t write Kaizer Chiefs off yet. You do so at your own peril,” concluded the United Democratic Movement leader.

