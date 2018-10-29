 
PSL News 29.10.2018

Ex-Chiefs target joins Kenyan club

Phakaaathi Reporter
Former Township Rollers head coach Nikola Kavazovic (BackpagePix)

Serbian coach Nikola Kavazovic has completed his move to AFC Leopards in Kenya.

Kavazovic, who was linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs before Amakhosi appointed Giovanni Solinas, left Botswana’s Township Rollers in pursuit of greener pastures recently.

The 42-year-old made was also linked with Baroka FC and Free State Stars, but has decided to join Leopards instead.

He takes over from Rodolfo Zapata at the Kenyan club.

