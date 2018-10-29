Ex-Chiefs target joins Kenyan club

Kavazovic, who was linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs before Amakhosi appointed Giovanni Solinas, left Botswana’s Township Rollers in pursuit of greener pastures recently.

The 42-year-old made was also linked with Baroka FC and Free State Stars, but has decided to join Leopards instead.

He takes over from Rodolfo Zapata at the Kenyan club.

BREAKING: We are delighted to announce that Nicola Kavazovic has been appointed as the club’s new head coach. The 43 year old Serb takes over from Rodolfo Zapata who guided Leopards to finishing 7th in the 2018 @SPL_Kenya. #WelcomeNicola #Ingwe pic.twitter.com/h4C49OrZGx — AFC Leopards SC (@AFCLeopards) 27 October 2018

