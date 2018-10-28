 
PSL News 28.10.2018 07:41 pm

Chiefs striker’s phone cloned during Soweto derby

Phakaaathi Reporter
Dumisani Zuma of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

While Dumisani Zuma was trying to score an equaliser for Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates, scammers were asking for money from his friends and family using his mobile number.

Zuma was the victim of an unfortunate scam while he was on the field at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The con-artists managed to clone the contacts on Zuma’s phone and sent messages to some of his contacts asking for money.

In one of the messages seen by Phakaaathi, the scammers sent a message to one of Zuma’s former teammates claiming the Chiefs forward was in desperate need of money.

Speaking to Phakaaathi, Zuma confirmed that scammers managed to clone his phone and got money sent to them by his close friend.

