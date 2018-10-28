Chiefs striker’s phone cloned during Soweto derby

Zuma was the victim of an unfortunate scam while he was on the field at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The con-artists managed to clone the contacts on Zuma’s phone and sent messages to some of his contacts asking for money.

In one of the messages seen by Phakaaathi, the scammers sent a message to one of Zuma’s former teammates claiming the Chiefs forward was in desperate need of money.

Speaking to Phakaaathi, Zuma confirmed that scammers managed to clone his phone and got money sent to them by his close friend.

