Celtic snatch winner at the death against struggling Baroka

Baroka, who are anchored in second last position on the log without a league win in their last eight games, took the contest to Celtic, but simply did not produce enough shots on target to worry the home team goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb.

Celtic looked the better side, but battled to break down the Baroka defence until right at the death.

The home team’s Zimbabwean defender Ronald Pfumbidzai worked his way into a tight angle on the left side of the Baroka goal area. With Baroka’s No 1 Elvis Chipezeze expecting the square pass to two advancing Celtic men, Pfumbidzai went for glory and scored despite the angle.

The win ended a three-match win-less trot for the men from the Free State, who started the season well despite talks of the club being sold.

Celtic moved to 17 points from nine games and will now prepare for their next league outing in the form of an away trip to log-leaders Bidvest Wits on November 10.

Baroka, who have lost five and drawn four of their last nine league outings, will take on Mamelodi Sundowns in a Telkom Knockout quarterfinal on Saturday.

