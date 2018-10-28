 
PSL News 28.10.2018 09:57 am

I must apologise to Chiefs supporters – Solinas

Phakaaathi Reporter
Giovanni Solinas, coach of Kaizer Chiefs (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Giovanni Solinas, coach of Kaizer Chiefs (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Italian coach Giovanni Solinas has apologized to Kaizer Chiefs supporters on behalf of his players and technical staff.

Chiefs lost 2-1 to Orlando Pirates on Saturday afternoon at the FNB Stadium in the Soweto derby.

Solinas believes Chiefs will improve after their defeat in the iconic Soweto derby. He explained his substitutions in the second half taking off Khama Billiat and bringing on Kabelo Mahlasela.

The Chiefs coach says Leonardo Castro and Billiat are not fit enough to play for 90 minutes.

“In the first half our defensive was too soft, we lost concentration in set pieces. You will agree with me that the second half was much better,” Solinas told SuperSportTV. “I must apologise to our supporters. We wanted to win this Derby for our supporters, so we apologise and we will continue to fight,” he concluded.

