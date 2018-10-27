 
menu
PSL News 27.10.2018 10:52 pm

Sundowns rounding into form with hard-fought win over Chippa

ANA
.Gaston Sirino of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal with teammates during the Telkom Knockout Last 16 match Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

.Gaston Sirino of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal with teammates during the Telkom Knockout Last 16 match Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns collected three valuable points away from home as they beat Chippa United 1-0 in a Premiership match at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London on Saturday evening.

Uruguayan striker  scored the only goal of the game in the ninth minute when he was played into position by midfielder Lebogang Maboe.

The goal was a sense of relief to Sirino, after he had missed the target minutes earlier.

If Sundowns had taken their chances the match could have been well beyond Chippa’s grasp by halftime. Andile Jali could have scored for Sundowns in the first half, but the woodwork saw his pile-driving effort rebound away from danger.

To their credit, Chippa showed great character in an attempt to find the equaliser, with Hlompho Kekana often falling back from his traditional midfield role to assist in clearing any danger.

Chippa’s best chance came 15 minutes before the final whistle when Mark Mayambela’s glancing header sailed just wide of Denis Onyango’s goal area.

Sundowns have now established a five-game unbeaten run in the league and move to 14 points from nine games.

However, the current league champions will have to shift their attention to the Telkom Knockout scene, as they will be a part of quarterfinal action against Baroka FC next weekend.

For Chippa, the defeat was their third in as many matches and they will have to look for solutions ahead of their next league match, at home to an out-of-sorts Kaizer Chiefs team on November 10.

Chippa remain on eight points from nine games.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Malesela disappointed by Pirates-Sundowns squabbles 15.11.2018
Ex-Chiefs trialist training with Highlands 15.11.2018
Mosimane tips Chiefs and Pirates to reach Caf group stages 15.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.