PSL News 27.10.2018 04:11 pm

SAB League takes a six-week break as Matric exams take priority

Phakaaathi Reporter

The South African Football Association’s Vhembe SAB Regional League has confirmed it will go into recess for six weeks because of Matric exams.

The 2018/19 season kicked off two weeks ago and only two rounds of the fixtures were played. The League is expected to resume on the first weekend of December.

The decision has been welcomed by all teams and players, including those who are about to sit for their Matric exams.

With nine streams and a total of 164 teams, the Vhembe SAB League is the biggest regional league in South Africa.

