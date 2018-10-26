 
menu
PSL News 26.10.2018 05:04 pm

Micho banks on Pule to inspire Pirates in Soweto derby

Phakaaathi Reporter
Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic backs rising star Vincent Pule to shine in Saturday’s Soweto derby.

Sredojevic believes Pule can mirror Luvuyo Memela in the Soweto derby and help the Sea Robbers overpower Chiefs at the FNB Stadium.

Memela has been ruled out for three weeks with an injury, which means he will be unavailable for the clash against Kaizer Chiefs. The 31-year-old came off the bench the last time the Soweto giants locked horns and scored a brace to help Pirates claim a 3-1 win.

Pule has scored regularly for Pirates in recent matches, helping the Buccaneers book a spot in the quarterfinal of the Telkom Knockout Cup.

“It is a game he has dreamt of as a small kid. So, in order for his legs not to be locked on the occasion, we want to tell him that he’s a top player,” Micho told reporters.

“This will be a big test of character. So, he should just play his football and give what the team demands from him,” he concluded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Malesela disappointed by Pirates-Sundowns squabbles 15.11.2018
Pirates cannot just do as they please – Pitso 12.11.2018
I probably saved his life, says Mosimane of pitch invader 12.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.