Micho banks on Pule to inspire Pirates in Soweto derby

Sredojevic believes Pule can mirror Luvuyo Memela in the Soweto derby and help the Sea Robbers overpower Chiefs at the FNB Stadium.

Memela has been ruled out for three weeks with an injury, which means he will be unavailable for the clash against Kaizer Chiefs. The 31-year-old came off the bench the last time the Soweto giants locked horns and scored a brace to help Pirates claim a 3-1 win.

Pule has scored regularly for Pirates in recent matches, helping the Buccaneers book a spot in the quarterfinal of the Telkom Knockout Cup.

“It is a game he has dreamt of as a small kid. So, in order for his legs not to be locked on the occasion, we want to tell him that he’s a top player,” Micho told reporters.

“This will be a big test of character. So, he should just play his football and give what the team demands from him,” he concluded.

