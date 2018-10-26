Politician talks up Soweto derby tactics

Holomisa, , a staunch Kaizer Chiefs supporter, says Solinas need to use Billiat as a decoy and rely on Bernard Parker and Dumisani Zuma for goals.

“If those two can play around him [Billiat]‚ use him as a decoy because he is going to be marked tightly. Then they must score goals. Use Billiat as a decoy and then also use [Dumisani] Zuma to score goals,” Holomisa was quoted as saying by TimesLive.

Chiefs and Pirates are set to clash in the Soweto derby at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

