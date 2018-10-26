 
PSL News 26.10.2018 03:49 pm

Politician talks up Soweto derby tactics

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa. Picture: Gallo Images

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has given Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas advice on how he should set up his team against Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Holomisa, , a staunch Kaizer Chiefs supporter, says Solinas need to use Billiat as a decoy and rely on Bernard Parker and Dumisani Zuma for goals.

“If those two can play around him [Billiat]‚ use him as a decoy because he is going to be marked tightly. Then they must score goals. Use Billiat as a decoy and then also use [Dumisani] Zuma to score goals,” Holomisa was quoted as saying by TimesLive.

Chiefs and Pirates are set to clash in the Soweto derby at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

