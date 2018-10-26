 
menu
PSL News 26.10.2018 12:11 pm

Gabuza set to make Pirates return in Soweto derby

Phakaaathi Reporter
Erick Mathoho of Kaizer Chiefs and Thamsanqa Gabuza of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on 30 January 2016 at FNB Stadium Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Erick Mathoho of Kaizer Chiefs and Thamsanqa Gabuza of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on 30 January 2016 at FNB Stadium Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic has confirmed that Thamsanqa Gabuza could be included in the Bucs 18-man squad for the Soweto derby.

Gabuza last featured for the Buccaneers in August against Black Leopards when he was red carded for throwing his jersey at Pirates fans and walked off the field after he was booed by supporters.

Sredojevic has not ruled out the possibility of bringing on Gabuza at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“Gabuza has not gone out of the team because of performance‚” Sredojevic told reporters.

“He’s been out of the team because of an extra-ordinary case which we all know.

“He’s in contention for the derby and is one of the players who will try to fight for his place in the team.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Malesela disappointed by Pirates-Sundowns squabbles 15.11.2018
Pirates cannot just do as they please – Pitso 12.11.2018
I probably saved his life, says Mosimane of pitch invader 12.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.