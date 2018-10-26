Gabuza set to make Pirates return in Soweto derby

Gabuza last featured for the Buccaneers in August against Black Leopards when he was red carded for throwing his jersey at Pirates fans and walked off the field after he was booed by supporters.

Sredojevic has not ruled out the possibility of bringing on Gabuza at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“Gabuza has not gone out of the team because of performance‚” Sredojevic told reporters.

“He’s been out of the team because of an extra-ordinary case which we all know.

“He’s in contention for the derby and is one of the players who will try to fight for his place in the team.”

