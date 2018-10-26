Pitso promises Sundowns fans ‘the tide will turn’

Moreover, one of those wins was less significant as it was not enough to keep Sundowns in contention for the MTN8, as eventual champions Cape Town City knocked them out on penalties after the two-legged semifinal ended in a 1-1 draw on aggregate.

Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane has reassured the Masandawana faithful that the tide will turn as soon and they will defend the league crown “against all odds”.

“With the league we are a little bit behind but we will get there. We have new players in the team – Phakamani Mahlambi, Toni Silva, Ali Meza, Lebogang Maboe, and Mosa Lebusa. There are a lot of new players here but it will gel and it will come, it takes time. just as long as we keep winning,” said Mosimane.

One player who was enjoying a decent start to the season is Sibusiso Vilakazi. The 28-year-old only missed one league game for Downs. where he was rested for an MTN8 tie against Golden Arrows. But Vilakazi is out for the season after rupturing an Achilles tendon on Bafana Bafana duty.

“He was just getting there for us. We will miss him but it will give others a chance to play,” said Mosimane.

“Unfortunately he is going to miss the Caf Champions League. We are using the Telkom Knockout to prepare for the Champions League. We need these type of games because they give us pressure and tress,” he added.

Mosimane continued: “You don’t become a bitter coach just because you have lost a player. You say okay, Vila is out but Themba Zwane can come back. If Bafana do not do well, I am also asked what is happening with them.

“Aliou Cisse (Senegal coach) was asking me why I don’t coach Bafana. I told him I was there and they said I was not good.”

