Jele can’t say whether Chiefs are underdogs or not

Amakhosi haven’t been able to beat Bucs since their 2-0 victory back 2014 in a league encounter, while the Buccaneers recorded a convincing 3-1 victory over the Glamour Boys the last time the sides met in the Premiership.

Going into this game, the defender says it is vital for them to fully focus on themselves and says the team have improved drastically in the last few months, thanks to the work done by coach Micho Sredojevic and his assistant Rhulani Mokwena.

“I think for us it is very important to focus on ourselves, I can’t say whether Kaizer Chiefs are underdogs or not, for us it is just to focus on our game,” said the Bucs skipper.

“I think the coaches have brought something to the team, the guys now believe in themselves and play the normal game they are used to playing and they are learning from the coaches and also trying to improve game by game.”

With the Buccaneers on a seven-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, the Bucs skipper revealed there is a lot of work they are doing behind the scenes, with every individual given the task of analysing their opponents.

Jele added that they will give their all to try and get maximum points and everyone at the club is ready for the challenge.

“There is a lot of work we have been doing behind the scenes and the players are working so hard. We will try to put a lot of effort into the game on Saturday … you know you can’t motivate a player to play the derby, they are motivated already. We just have to implement what we have been doing at training,” he continued.

“It is going to be an entertaining game, and we are going to try and get maximum points. All in all, we are going to make sure we enjoy the game.”

