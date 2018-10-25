The Soweto derby is a football party – Solinas

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas said a derby is always a special occasion ahead of the clash against Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“You can breathe the atmosphere and it is a privilege to be involved. The Soweto Derby is a football party,” he exclaimed.

When queried if he will change something in his team for the derby, the Italian made it clear that “we don’t change our philosophy of playing and our way of preparation for specific games, but everybody is highly-motivated.”

Chiefs’ last derby win came on December 6, 2014, when goals from Siphiwe Tshabalala and Siphelele Mthembu helped the Glamour Boys to a 2-0 victory.

Amakhosi have failed to win one of the last nine Derbies with six matches ending in a draw, while the Buccaneers have won three times.

Chiefs did, however, win the Telkom Knockout semifinal on penalties, although the score was goalless after 120 minutes of play.

Overall, the Glamour Boys are still far ahead when it comes derby stats. The first clash between Chiefs and Pirates took place on January 24, 1970, only 17 days after AmaKhosi was formed as a club.

The Buccaneers won 6-4. Since then, however, Chiefs have won 67 of the 163 Soweto derbies, Pirates have won 39, while 52 games were draws. Five matches were abandoned.

Solinas is not too concerned about the recent derby history. “A game becomes history as soon as it is played. What is in the past is in the past. Saturday’s game is a new game. I want to enjoy this match, as it is the first time that I step onto this stage.”

The coach also spoke about the injuries of Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat.

“They are training. We will wait for the medical staff to make the final decision.

“If somebody is injured, another will get his opportunity to shine. The derby is a big game for big players.”

Asked about the outcome of Saturday’s match, the coach commented: “Kaizer Chiefs always play to win. We want to play our normal game, which is beautiful attacking football.”

