Bantwana squad for Fifa World Cup announced

Dludlu, who has been hard at work with her charges since qualifying for the tournament early in February this year, is adamant that the team she selected will make the country proud in South America.

“Finally we have a squad of 21 players, even though it was difficult. Congratulations to all the players and to those who were not selected, it’s not the end of the road for them,” said Dludlu at the Safa house on Thursday.

The squad will depart for Uruguay on October 27, two weeks before the start of the tournament and they are expected to play a friendly game with the host nation on November 5.

The full Bantwana squad: Kaydee Windvogel, Leigh Brophy, Mananki Makhoma, Nomathemba, Mhlongo, Nkuteka Mkhoana, Jessica Wayde, Fikile Magama, Oratile Mokwena, Karabo Dhlamini, Serenity Warner, Sibulele Holweni, Miche Minnies, Zikhona Nogqala, Ember Edwards, Chelsea Daniels, Khunjula Mali, Yenzokuhle Ngubane, Yolanda Ndluli, Zethembiso Vilakazi, Siphumelele Shamase and Thubelihle Shamase.

