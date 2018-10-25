Benni threatens to quit Cape Town City

In a post-match interview after the game, McCarthy said the City owners might have to look at replacing him because he might be the problem, stating that the players might be tired of playing for him.

“My players need to realise, we don’t play games for beautiful football, we play to win,” McCarthy was quoted as saying by Isolezwe.

“Beautiful football means nothing if we are not going to win, we need to see changes, they need to know they will be benched if they are not playing well.”

McCarthy’s outbursts have fuelled speculation that the former Bafana Bafana international is ready to quit City.

