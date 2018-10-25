 
PSL News 25.10.2018 12:21 pm

Benni threatens to quit Cape Town City

Phakaaathi Reporter
Head coach Benni McCarthy of Cape Town City during the Absa Premiership match between Kazier Chiefs and Cape Town City FC at FNB Stadium. (Photo by Gallo Images)

Coach Benni McCarthy was left furious after Cape Town City lost 2-0 to AmaZulu at the King Zwelithi Stadium on Tuesday night.

In a post-match interview after the game, McCarthy said the City owners might have to look at replacing him because he might be the problem, stating that the players might be tired of playing for him.

“My players need to realise, we don’t play games for beautiful football, we play to win,” McCarthy was quoted as saying by Isolezwe.

“Beautiful football means nothing if we are not going to win, we need to see changes, they need to know they will be benched if they are not playing well.”

McCarthy’s outbursts have fuelled speculation that the former Bafana Bafana international is ready to quit City.

