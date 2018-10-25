Mokwena’s remarks won’t affect Chiefs – Mayo

On Tuesday, Mokwena told reporters that in his opinion, losing Komphela was a big loss for Chiefs from a technical perspective.

“Without taking anything away from the current head coach (Giovanni Solinas)‚ but I do think that in Steve Komphela you can see with regards to how they played last season and how they play this season.

“You can see from the really minutest of details‚ you can see the influence and the loss that has taken place,” said Mokwena.

Mayo, however, is confident that despite what Mokwena said, Amakhosi will shock Pirates on Saturday.

“I don’t think so (Rulani’s statements will affect them), but the only thing to affect them is their injury list and the fact that they didn’t play well against (Black) Leopards,” Mayo told Goal.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.