PSL News 25.10.2018 03:18 pm

Mokwena’s remarks won’t affect Chiefs – Mayo

Phakaaathi Reporter
FILE PICTURE: Patrick Mayo during the SPUR Soccer Masidlale Regional Finals at NU2 Stadium on June 11, 2013 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs legend Patrick Mayo does not believe that Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena’s remarks will have an effect on Amakhosi in the Soweto derby on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Mokwena told reporters that in his opinion, losing Komphela was a big loss for Chiefs from a technical perspective.

“Without taking anything away from the current head coach (Giovanni Solinas)‚ but I do think that in Steve Komphela you can see with regards to how they played last season and how they play this season.

“You can see from the really minutest of details‚ you can see the influence and the loss that has taken place,” said Mokwena.

Mayo, however, is confident that despite what Mokwena said, Amakhosi will shock Pirates on Saturday.

“I don’t think so (Rulani’s statements will affect them), but the only thing to affect them is their injury list and the fact that they didn’t play well against (Black) Leopards,” Mayo told Goal.

