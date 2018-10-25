Khune not paying attention to Mokwena’s ‘mind games’

Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune believes that Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena’s dig at Amakhosi coach Giovanni Solinas is nothing more than “mind games” ahead of the Soweto derby.

Mokwena had a dig at Solinas by saying that Komphela was a “big loss for Chiefs from a technical perspective and the type of leader that he is as well as the tactical acumen that he possesses”.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the Premier Soccer League offices on Wednesday, Khune said he did not pay much attention to Mokwena’s comments.

“To be honest, I didn’t pay too much attention to it. It would be unfair for me to compare coaches. I’ve worked with so many coaches, and I was able to adjust and do what I was asked to do. I think it’s mind games, and we won’t let it disrupt us!” Khune said.

Khune went on to say that he wanted to see Chiefs end their winless league run against Pirates.

The last time the Amakhosi beat the Buccaneers in the league was in December 2014.

“It’s not nice that it’s been four years without a win over our rivals. But Saturday is going to be a different ball-game, and we have to turn it around and go for a victory,” said the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.

“It’s a big one, special one, exciting one. Already since I was in the Bafana camp, people were starting to talk about the derby, but it was a bit unfair on us as players as we had other games to focus on.

“But it is the norm in South Africa and we understand that. It’s an exciting game, and everyone wants to go to that match and they can’t wait. Everyone can’t wait for it in the country, across borders – people will be driving and flying in.

“The supporters will come to rally behind the team, so all we have to do is put a smile on their faces,” concluded Khune.

