PSL News 25.10.2018 10:16 am

Referee should have awarded us a penalty – Eymael

Phakaaathi Reporter
Luc Eymael

Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael believes his side should have been awarded a penalty in their 1-1 draw against Golden Arrows on Wednesday night.

Stars made a few hand ball appeals during the game, but the referee waved play on in all the occasions.

“I think I have to watch the replay of the game, wonder if it is not a penalty for us, I know we are only Free State Stars, but what can we say we just have to admit that and to agree all the time, but I would like to see the replay and have my opinion, it is not the first time, how can we not get one penalty this season when we think there is a clear hand ball, unfortunately not given again,” Eymael told SuperSport TV after the game.

After trailing much of the game, the Bethlehem outfit were rewarded for their hard work late in the second half when Judas Moseamedi connected with a cross from Eleazar Rodgers to rescue a point for Stars.

