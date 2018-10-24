Stars and Arrows share the spoils

It didn’t take long for Knox Mutizwa to fire off the match’s first shot but his effort failed to hit the target.

Former Orlando Pirates star defender Patrick Phungwayo went close to open the scoring but his effort was too tame for Nkosingiphile Gumede.

With the half drawing to a close, Judas Moseamedi failed to take his chance from a perfect free-kick but the teams were quickly separated by Nkanyiso Cele’s free-kick which worked its way into the net undisturbed.

Moseamedi nearly drew his side level but Gumede was once again up to the task.

Stars continued to surge forward in attack but failed to make any meaningful progress with Mutizwa going closest without any real danger.

Both coaches made a number of changes but without shifting the axis of power as Stars continued to push forward.

Moseamedi finally made his side’s pressure count with a handful of minutes left to play as the teams were forced to settle for a point apiece.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.