PSL News 24.10.2018

Stars and Arrows share the spoils

Siphelele Magubane of Lamontville Golden Arrows finds a gap past the defence of Bangaly Keita of Free State Stars FC during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 game between Golden Arrows and Free State Stars at Princess Magogo Stadium. (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Free State Stars left it late to rescue a point against Golden Arrows as they played to a 1-1 league draw at Goble Park on Wednesday evening in Bloemfontein.

It didn’t take long for Knox Mutizwa to fire off the match’s first shot but his effort failed to hit the target.

Former Orlando Pirates star defender Patrick Phungwayo went close to open the scoring but his effort was too tame for Nkosingiphile Gumede.

With the half drawing to a close, Judas Moseamedi failed to take his chance from a perfect free-kick but the teams were quickly separated by Nkanyiso Cele’s free-kick which worked its way into the net undisturbed.

Moseamedi nearly drew his side level but Gumede was once again up to the task.

Stars continued to surge forward in attack but failed to make any meaningful progress with Mutizwa going closest without any real danger.

Both coaches made a number of changes but without shifting the axis of power as Stars continued to push forward.

Moseamedi finally made his side’s pressure count with a handful of minutes left to play as the teams were forced to settle for a point apiece.

 

