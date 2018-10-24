Solinas refuses to comment on Mokwena’s remarks

Earlier on Tuesday, Mokwena told reporters that in his opinion, losing Komphela was a big loss for Chiefs from a technical perspective.

‘‘The type of leader that he is‚ the tactical acumen that he possesses‚ I think in that regard I think if you compare the previous team to this team and from an organisational perspective‚ you can clearly see the lack of a coach of that calibre,” said Mokwena.

Asked for a response during a joint press conference on Wednesday, Solinas said: “I can’t respond to this question. My colleague is Micho, and he is professional and I am also professional. Me, I respect my colleague. Full stop. I feel nothing; I am okay, no problem. Me, I am not interested in this.”

The Chiefs coach then added that maybe journalists “made the story”.

“Maybe these are mind games. But the derby needs everyone to be calm, without extra pressure.

“We need to be focused on the details and tactics not this. I don’t know him (Rhulani Mokwena), but maybe the journalists created this. It’s a surprise, normally the coaches don’t talk in this manner.

“Maybe the journalist made this story,” concluded Solinas.

