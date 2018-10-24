Blow by blow: Free State Stars vs Golden Arrows

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The sides head into the clash on the back of victories in their last league encounters.

Ea Lla Koto beat Bloemfontein Celtic in a Free State derby, while Abafana Besthende edged Black Leopards in their last league match.

Stars took four points from Arrows last season, winning 2-1 win at home and then playing to a 1-1 draw in Bethlehem.

They will be looking to continue their dominance over Abafana Bes’thende, while Arrows will be looking to turn the tables on their opponents.

