 
menu
PSL News 24.10.2018 07:22 pm

Blow by blow: Free State Stars vs Golden Arrows

Siphelele Magubane of Lamontville Golden Arrows finds a gap past the defence of Bangaly Keita of Free State Stars FC during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 game between Golden Arrows and Free State Stars at Princess Magogo Stadium. (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Siphelele Magubane of Lamontville Golden Arrows finds a gap past the defence of Bangaly Keita of Free State Stars FC during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 game between Golden Arrows and Free State Stars at Princess Magogo Stadium. (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Free State Stars host Golden Arrows in a mid-table Absa Premiership clash at Goble Park Stadium tonight.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The sides head into the clash on the back of victories in their last league encounters.

Ea Lla Koto beat Bloemfontein Celtic in a Free State derby, while Abafana Besthende edged Black Leopards in their last league match.

Stars took four points from Arrows last season, winning 2-1 win at home and then playing to a 1-1 draw in Bethlehem.

They will be looking to continue their dominance over Abafana Bes’thende, while Arrows will be looking to turn the tables on their opponents.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Black Friday Counter

04

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.