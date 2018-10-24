Wits are also a big club – Davids

The Team of Choice were drawn against Bidvest Wits in the next round of the competition on Tuesday night.

Davids is wary of the threat posed by Wits, who are the defending champions of the competition, but is happy that they have been drawn at home.

“It doesn’t matter who we are drawn against. It was always going to be a tough game. Bidvest Wits are in form, it will be challenging but we believe we can get through. It’s a home game so we need that 12th man,” said Davids.

Davids expects a tough game when they lock horns with Wits.

