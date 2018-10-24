 
PSL News 24.10.2018 03:35 pm

Wits are also a big club – Davids

Phakaaathi Reporter
Maahier and Fadlu Davids ( r) of Maritzburg United during the Telkom Knockout Last 16 match Maritzburg United and Highlands Park at Harry Gwala Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Maritzburg United assistant coach Maahier Davids is not celebrating avoiding Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarterfinals of the Telkom Knockout cup.

The Team of Choice were drawn against Bidvest Wits in the next round of the competition on Tuesday night.

Davids is wary of the threat posed by Wits, who are the defending champions of the competition, but is happy that they have been drawn at home.

“It doesn’t matter who we are drawn against. It was always going to be a tough game. Bidvest Wits are in form, it will be challenging but we believe we can get through. It’s a home game so we need that 12th man,” said Davids.

Davids expects a tough game when they lock horns with Wits.

