PSL News 24.10.2018 03:28 pm

Fans excited by cup final venue change

Phakaaathi Reporter
South Africa fans celebrate during the 2018 World Cup qualifier football match between South Africa and Burkina Faso at Soccer City, Johannesburg on 07 October 2017 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

The decision to take the Telkom Knockout final to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium has been welcomed by many fans.

On Tuesday night, the Premier Soccer League announced that this year’s final will be played in Port Elizabeth.

The PSL has often come under heavy criticism from fans for choosing Durban’s  Moses Mabhida Stadium to host many cup finals.

It seems the organisers heard the supporters’ appeal to change the venue for cup finals, as now the Telkom Knockout final will be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

