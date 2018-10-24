Fans excited by cup final venue change

On Tuesday night, the Premier Soccer League announced that this year’s final will be played in Port Elizabeth.

The PSL has often come under heavy criticism from fans for choosing Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium to host many cup finals.

It seems the organisers heard the supporters’ appeal to change the venue for cup finals, as now the Telkom Knockout final will be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Thanks God our prayers were heard and answered …..not mabhida stadium Des time around..the eastern cape people will fill the stadium.. they love soccer… rotation of cup finals venue — lebjeng mpho answer (@MphoAnswer) 23 October 2018

@thabisotema @robertmarawa I guess this “myth” of sponsors REQUESTING finals venue was made OBSOLETE with this ANNOUNCEMENT gentz? — #SolaScriptura (@Echad_Trinity) 23 October 2018

This is how it should done. Actually you should announce with the first fixtures to avoid biased or making it a Durban thing — Tsentsho (@Tsentsho1) 24 October 2018

We had to complain first otherwise it could have been Moses Mabhida. We are watching you! — Bonolo Katlego Thebe (@BkiThebe) 24 October 2018

