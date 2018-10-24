 
PSL News 24.10.2018 12:10 pm

Tinkler asks Pirates fans to stop booing Gabuza

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thamsanqa Gabuza of Orlando Pirates (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Chippa United coach says fans needs to understand the role they play in motivating the players during the game.

Eric Tinkler asked fans to stop booing players and used Thamsanqa Gabuza as an example.

The former Orlando Pirates coach believes Gabuza’s persistence in the penalty box should be celebrated even though he is not scoring.

“The fact that Gabuza gets into those (scoring) areas‚ we should be looking at that as a positive not a negative. We are quick to want to get him off but what are we doing to his confidence?” Tinkler was quoted as saying by SowetanLive.

Tinkler added that booing Gabuza could affect his confidence and he could end up leaving the goal scoring responsibility to another player out of fear of being booed.

