Ex-Bafana striker launches schools soccer tournament

Sbusiso “Rhee” Zuma has launched an initiative to organise an Under-17 Schools tournament called ‘Rheeloaded Schools Cup’ with the backing of the SA Football Association (Safa).

The former Bafana Bafana striker – who had successful overseas stints in Denmark and Germany and has played in the World Cup for Bafana Bafana, the Uefa Champions League, and Europa League Cup tournaments – said the initiative was one way of giving back to society on the African continent.

Zuma has already started a soccer academy in the Eastern Cape and his intention is to grow this by having more academies across the African continent.

“This is one way of thanking the people for supporting me all these years,” he said, adding that the Under-17 Rheeloaded Schools Cup would make a direct contribution towards strengthening grassroots football.

Zuma believes that focusing on this will go a long way in making national teams do better in world tournaments adding Safa alone cannot do everything without the help of various stakeholders.

He said the schools’ tournament would be played on a provincial level and the ultimate winner will, among other rewards, get a chance to travel to Germany or Denmark to play against Armenia Bielefeld or FC Copenhagen Under-17 sides.

Zuma said former Bafana Bafana players who used to play with him will be part of the ambassadors of the tournament.

