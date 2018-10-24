‘Stiga’ backs Pirates to beat Chiefs in Soweto derby

Former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Stanton “Stiga” Fredericks believes Bucs have the edge in the Soweto derby.

The Soweto rivals are set to meet in an Absa Premiership match at the FNB Stadium. Kick-off is at 3.30pm.

Fredericks wrote on his weekly column on Phakaaathi: “With both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates getting through to the Telkom Knockout quarterfinals at the weekend, I do think it helps to improve their form going into the Soweto derby.

“However, if you look at what has happened since the last time the two teams played, I think Pirates have the edge, they have had a longer time with their coach and the players are more familiar with their combinations.

“Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga are proving to be a striking partnership that is going to be the way forward for the Buccaneers. And with Vincent Pule, he has become like Teko Modise when he came in from SuperSport to join Pirates.

“Pule has come in a very short space of time from Wits and has managed to carry the team in a similar way that Teko did when he came to Pirates.

“The front three are familiar with each other, they are very mobile. Since the beginning of the season the Chiefs defence has been a topic of discussion and it still doesn’t look like the coach knows his best central defensive partnership.

“I know Daniel Cardoso and Siyabonga Ngezana have been playing together more regularly and maybe this is the partnership that will try to stop Shonga, Mulenga and Pule.”

Fredericks has picked Khama Billiat as the man to watch for Chiefs on Saturday.

“On the side of Chiefs in attack, I think the man to look for is Khama Billiat, it is his first derby and when a player signs for Chiefs or Pirates they always think about playing in the derby. I am sure young Pule also can’t wait to play in a derby game,” he concluded.

