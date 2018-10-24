Pirates coach spoilt for choice in terms of goalkeepers

In the past two games, Jackson Mabokgwane has been holding the number one spot after Siyabonga Mpontshane got injured prior to their league match against AmaZulu FC.

And now with the derby coming up, it is no secret that Mabokgwane will be crossing his fingers in the hope of continuing to making the starting line-up as he faces strong competition from the likes of Wayne Sandilands and former Amakhosi shot-stopper Brilliant Khuzwayo who returned to full training after recovering from injury earlier on in the season.

“We have a healthy competition in the team and it keeps everyone on their toes,” said Mabokgwane, who was praised by his head coach Micho Sredojevic in the last two games.

READ: Pirates assistant coach fires first salvo ahead of derby

“It doesn’t matter who starts, we have to give each other support because at the end of the day, it is all about the team doing well. Personally, I would love to be playing during the derby, I think it’s every player’s wish to be part of the atmosphere and, most importantly, to help your team do well on the day.”

The Bucs keeper is confident with his team’s current form and believes that with more hard work a lot can be achieved.

“We are becoming stronger game by game, and that’s all because of the hard work we do at training every single time we come in for practice,” he added.

“I believe there is so much more that can come from us, but again, we are taking it game by game. We know exactly what we want and that is to put a smile on our fans faces every game we play.”

HAVE YOUR SAY: Who should start in goals for Pirates in the Soweto derby?

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.