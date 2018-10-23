 
menu
Telkom Knockout News 23.10.2018 07:00 pm

Blow by blow: AmaZulu vs Cape Town City

Lyle Lakay of Cape Town City during the Absa Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Cape Town City FC at King Zwelithini Stadium on May 12, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Lyle Lakay of Cape Town City during the Absa Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Cape Town City FC at King Zwelithini Stadium on May 12, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson insists he will field his best possible XI when taking on Cape Town City in the Telkom Knockout last 16 on Tuesday.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The match is the first of two between the teams within the space of four days, with the second being a crucial Premiership meeting for Usuthu in the Mother City.

They are bottom of the table and need points more than a cup run, but Johnson argues that both are equally important.

The Citizens arrive in Durban in 14th place, although they did win the MTN8 less than a month ago.

City coach Benni McCarthy could hand a debut to Tokelo Rantie, who is finally fit after his big move to the club during the off-season transfer window.

Both teams have a clean bill of health for the cup-tie in Umlazi.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.