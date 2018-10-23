Parker pleads with Chiefs’ boo boys

The Amakhosi striker was subjected to booing when he failed to score against Black Leopards in a Telkom Knockout game on Sunday afternoon.

Supporters booed Parker each time he touched the ball, the Bafana Bafana striker hit the goal post and missed a seater which angered the fans.

Bernard Parker won the man of the match gong after the game and directed his thank you speech to fans.

Booing from Chiefs supporters is not new as former striker Kingston Nkhatha was usually on the receiving end of it, with former coach Stuart Baxter threatening to quit if fans don’t support dissing the striker.

Parker reminded fans he was on the field to represent them and he needed their support to perform.

“Thank you to everybody associated with his badge,” said Parker. “Guys‚ please be with us every time we are on the field of play. We ask that you encourage us‚ that you support us‚ we want you to push us‚ to give us that extra effort to push so that we can win together.”

