PSL News 23.10.2018 02:50 pm

Limpopo youngster joins Portuguese club – report

Detail View of the goal line during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at Spartak Stadium on June 23, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Reports suggest that midfielder Kgaogelo Sekgota has secured a move to Portuguese outfit Vitoria Setubal.

The Primeira Liga side signed the 21-year-old Limpoopo-born midfielder from Lithuanian club FC Strumbas.

Sekgota will only play for his new club during the January transfer period .

He will reportedly join former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United striker Kermit Erasmus at the Portuguese club.

Erasmus joined Vitoria from AFC Eskilstuna in Sweden.

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

