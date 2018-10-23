Limpopo youngster joins Portuguese club – report

The Primeira Liga side signed the 21-year-old Limpoopo-born midfielder from Lithuanian club FC Strumbas.

Sekgota will only play for his new club during the January transfer period .

He will reportedly join former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United striker Kermit Erasmus at the Portuguese club.

Erasmus joined Vitoria from AFC Eskilstuna in Sweden.

