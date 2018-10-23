Pirates hope to carry TKO momentum to Soweto derby

Pirates beat Chippa 1-0 at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday night with Vincent Pule scoring the only goal of the match.

Motshwari was crowned Man of the Match for helping his side move to the next round of the competition.

“We have to keep going and focus on the next match and grind for the three points,” said Motshwari after the match.

Motshwari added that playing games before their clash against Kaizer Chiefs helps with match fitness.

