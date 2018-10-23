 
PSL News 23.10.2018 02:41 pm

Pirates hope to carry TKO momentum to Soweto derby

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ben Motshwari of Orlando Pirates (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Ben Motshwari of Orlando Pirates (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari says beating Chippa United in the Telkom Knockout last weekend was a good omen for the Buccaneers ahead of the Soweto derby.

Pirates beat Chippa 1-0 at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday night with Vincent Pule scoring the only goal of the match.

Motshwari was crowned Man of the Match for helping his side move to the next round of the competition.

“We have to keep going and focus on the next match and grind for the three points,” said Motshwari after the match.

Motshwari added that playing games before their clash against Kaizer Chiefs helps with match fitness.

