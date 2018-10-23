Mokwena not losing sleep over Chiefs’ Castro and Billiat

Mokwena worked with the two players during his stint at Mamelodi Sundowns and witnessed many teams fall down because of their attack.

However, Mokwena is not really concerned, particularly about Castro.

“It (Castro and Biliat combination) won’t be important in this match because Castro is injured, well unless there is a miraculous recovery…and knowing Castro from my time at Sundowns, when Castro says he is injured, believe you me, Castro in injured. He will even tell you as a coach that he is injured. In fact, Castro will even go as far as booking a flight to Colombia to spend time with his wife when he is injured,” Mokwena revealed.

READ: Pirates assistant coach fires first salvo ahead of derby

“So, I wouldn’t be surprised if Castro is not in the country. I know Castro very well, I know the pressures he has to deal with every day and to face a Castro that has been out for the last couple of months is a big risk for Chiefs also at the same time because of his condition. If they have him, good luck to them because he brings a different dimension and he has this energy with Biliat. And obviously makes the attack more stronger.”

Pirates are set to face Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm.

Tickets for this game are sold out.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.