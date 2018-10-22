People warned me against joining Sundowns – Zungu

Speaking to Augustus, the Amiens SC player says he had to go against the advice of many people around him who told him not to join Sundowns because the club was known as a team which could ‘kill’ his promising career.

The 26-year-old says coach Pitso Mosimane came to his family hope in Duduza to convince him to join the Brazilians.

“A lot of people gave me advice to not to join the club, however coach Pitso gave me a visit at my home in Duduza to convince me to join Sundowns, and if you remember before I joined, the club had like a seven year trophy drought,” Zungu told Augustus.

Zungu, who is currently in South Africa nursing a knee injury, added that Mosimane’s determination and hunger for silverware won him over and he agreed to join Sundowns.

