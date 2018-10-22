5 talking points from the Telkom Knockout

Amakhosi eventually won the match 4-2 on penalties after the game ended in a 1-1 draw after extra-time.

Now one spot remains for the quarterfinals of the Telkom Knockout, with either AmaZulu or Cape Town City expected to fill that spot after their game on Tuesday night.

Phakaaathi looks at five things we learned from the Telkom Knockout this weekend:

Mayambela substituted in the first half

Mark Mayambela reacted angrily when coach Eric Tinkler tried talking to him when he made a few mistakes in the opening minutes of their game against Orlando Pirates. Tinkler substituted him in the 42nd minute after the forward made a hand gesture towards.

Vries the hero for Chiefs

Virgil Vries stepped in to replace Itumeleng Khune when Amakhosi faced Black Leopards on Sunday. Vries made two penalty saves during the penalty shootout to help his side to advance to the quarterfinals.

Arrows spend 12 hours in the bus

Golden Arrows had to wait 12 hours for the emergency personnel and police to clear an accident scene as they make their way to Polokwane. They arrived at the hotel in the early hours of Saturday morning and their match against Baroka FC was postponed to an evening game.

Solinas ‘lose two years’ during penalties

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas says he was stressed while his side was taking penalties against Black Leopards on Sunday afternoon at the FNB Stadium. Solinas believes he aged a bit during the lottery of penalties.

Sundowns offside goal

Both Steve Komphela and Pitso Mosimane thought Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Gaston Sirino’s winning goal against Bloemfontein Celtic was offside. Sirino looked to be offside when he pick up the ball from a pass before putting it past Patrick Tignyemb to help the Brazilians advance to the next round of the competition.

ALSO READ: Baroka star hopeful of Chiefs move

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.