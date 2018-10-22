 
African Soccer 22.10.2018 12:09 pm

Tunisia football fans in shock after coach Benzarti is sacked

ANA
AXED: Tunisia coach Faouzi Benzarti

Tunisian football fans are still coming to terms with the weekend’s shock announcement that coach Faozi Benzarti has been sacked after only three matches into his tenure.

What is puzzling is that the news comes just four days after Tunisia beat Niger 2-1 to seal a place in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in 2019.

With Tunisia’s Football Federation giving no reasons why they have got rid of the 68-year-old Benzarti, rumours are rife that all was not well in the camp despite them qualifying for Afcon. But the coach has denied there was any tension between him and his players.

The Tunisia Federation have named both Mourad Okbi and Maher Kanzari as interim managers and they will be in charge for the upcoming encounters against Egypt in November.

 

