Telkom Knockout News 21.10.2018 11:45 am

Mayambela apologises for TKO incident

Assistant coach Vincent Kobola speak to Mark Mayambela of Chippa United during the Absa Premiership match between Highlands Park and Chippa United at Makhulong Stadium .(Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Chippa United captain Mark Mayambela has apologised for the incident that took place in their Telkom Knockout encounter against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.

Mayambela was substituted before the half-time break after he was seen gesturing towards coach Eric Tinkler.

The midfielder then proceeded to walk straight down the tunnel, but he did return to the bench in the second half.

When asked about the incident following his side’s loss to Pirates, Tinkler said the club will be dealing with the matter internally.

Mayambela has since taken to social media to apologise for his actions.

 

