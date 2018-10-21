Mayambela apologises for TKO incident

Mayambela was substituted before the half-time break after he was seen gesturing towards coach Eric Tinkler.

The midfielder then proceeded to walk straight down the tunnel, but he did return to the bench in the second half.

READ: Pule sends Pirates into Telkom last-eight

When asked about the incident following his side’s loss to Pirates, Tinkler said the club will be dealing with the matter internally.

Mayambela has since taken to social media to apologise for his actions.

I would like to apologize to everyone for the incident that happened in tonight’s game. I shouldn’t have reacted the way I did,it doesn’t matter how frustrating the situation was. I hope you will receive my humble apology well❤️???????? — Mark Mayambela (@ProfMayambela12) 20 October 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.