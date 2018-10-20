Live report: Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The Buccaneers are looking to win the competition for only the second time since its inception in 1982, having reached the final on eight occasions.

Amabhakabhaka claimed their maiden title in 2011 after beating Bidvest Wits 3-1 in the final. They were on the losing side two years later when Platinum Stars walked away with the trophy.

Pirates managed to recover from an early-season blip which saw them exit the MTN8 at the first hurdle before suffering back-to-back defeats in the Premiership.

However, Milutin Sredojevic’s side have embarked on a six-match unbeaten run in the league to sit just one point behind leaders Wits in second place.

Chippa sacked Dan Malesela after going three games without a win at the start of the campaign and his replacement, Eric Tinkler, has stemmed the tide somewhat.

Tinkler’s tenure began with a 2-1 defeat to former employers SuperSport United, before recording two wins and a draw in his next three fixtures.

The team from the Windy City will be aiming to bounce back from a 2-1 reverse to Highlands Park prior to the international break, with Tinkler hoping to mastermind a victory over another of his former clubs.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.