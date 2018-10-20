 
Telkom Knockout News 20.10.2018 02:58 pm

Blow by blow: Free State Stars vs Bidvest Wits

Thabang Monare of Bidvest Wits challenged by Makhehleni Makhaula of Free State Stars (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Thabang Monare of Bidvest Wits challenged by Makhehleni Makhaula of Free State Stars (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Free State Stars welcome Bidvest Wits to Goble Park for a Telkom Knockout last 16 clash on Saturday.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Since 2009 both teams have played 22 matches in all competitions with Ea Lla Koto winning eight.

The Clever Boys have six victories while the other eight matches ended in a stalemate.

While Wits come into this game on top of the Premiership standings with 17 points from their nine games, Stars are in ninth place with 11 points.

In their last encounter, Gavin Hunt’s side drew 1-1 with Mamelodi Sundowns after beating Cape Town City 2-0, while Luc Eymael’s charges beat Bloemfontein Celtic 2-0 after a 1-0 Chippa United loss.

 

