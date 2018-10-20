Sundowns assistant coach wary of ‘unpredictable’ Celtic

In the absence of head coach Pitso Mosimane, Mamelodi Sundowns’ second-in-command Manqoba Mngqithi says it is business as usual for the Brazilians as they prepare to take on Bloemfontein Celtic for the second time this month.

Mosimane has not been involved in the nuts and bolts of preparing the Chloorkop-based outfit, having been in Morocco where he took part in a Caf Pro Licence course. He is, however, expected to take his seat in the dugout today when Downs take on Celtic in the Telkom Knockout last-16 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

“Preparation does not necessarily require the assistant coach to carry the team, we have got quite a lot of departments in the team and I just have to take the leadership when the head coach is not there,” said Mngqithi.

“We have a goalkeeping coach as a specialist coach and we have a fitness coach who works very hard and closely with the coaches, because most of the programmes are drawn up at that level and when it comes to the decisions it will be improper for a head coach to always want to take those final decisions all the time,” he added.

Mngqithi emphasised that most decisions are taken collectively.

“We all have to deliberate on the details that we think are likely to decide the match and from there it is always easier to collectively make those decisions and it is the same even when the coach is around.

“We talk to the analysts and we look at the training sessions and what came out of the friendlies we have played and what we think Celtic are going to bring on the day. Are they going to come with three defenders at the back like they played against Free State Stars … considering that they lost the match?” said Mngqithi.

“You have to look at all those dynamics and the structure that they are going to bring because Steve (Komphela) changes the formation from time to time to 4-3-3, 3-5-2, and of late he has been playing a 4-4-2 with two narrow wide wingers in Menzi Masuku and Kabelo Dlamini.”

