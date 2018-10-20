Macuphu aims to help Wits defend TKO trophy

The well-travelled striker, who began his professional career with Golden Arrows, is keen on getting his first silverware with the club and says their TKO last-16 meeting with Ea Lla Koto is vital for the team especially as it is their first cup competition this season after missing out on the MTN8.

“Wits have been able to win silverware in the last couple of years and that says a lot about the club. They are ambitious and everyone wants to do well for the club. That is what made me attracted to the club. I saw the opportunity to win trophies and I believe I am at the right club,” he continues.

“We have a huge game coming up over the weekend and we are the defending champions. Everyone in the team is ready for the challenge. For me personally, I want to make a priority of playing my part in helping the team advance through to the next round of the competition and hopefully go all the way to the final. But we will take it one step at a time and see where it all goes.”

Coming up against a Stars side led by the diminutive Makhahleni Makhaula in the absence of skipper Paulus Masehe won’t be easy, though.

