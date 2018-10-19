Ellis announce Banyana provisional squad

The tournament will be held in Ghana from November 17 to December 1.

The premier women’s African football showpiece will be used as a 2019 Women’s World Cup qualifier – the top three nations in Ghana will represent the continent at the World Cup in France in June.

The squad shows consistency, as Ellis has not deviated much from the players that have been doing business for Banyana since the beginning of the year in the international friendly clash against Sweden.

The team recently returned from their tour of Chile where they played two international friendly matches against the host nation – losing 2-1 and also playing to a 2-2 draw.

“We have brought in players that have been part of our core group for a while now, and those we have been monitoring over a period of time. The training camp will focus mainly on improving team cohesion and fitness, while at the same time also keeping an eye on the new players,” said Ellis.

“We have now reached the business end of the year where the planning has to be meticulous as we are edging closer to the tournament.”

Among those getting a recall are Yolula Tsawe, Mamello Makhabane, Hilda Magaia, Jabulile Mazibuko, Siyamthanda Skeyi and Amogelang Motau.

The players will assemble for camp on Sunday, in Johannesburg, but they will be without Finland-based striker Ode Fulutudilu who was called up but declined due to club commitments.

Fulutudilu was part of the squad that recently travelled to Chile for two international friendly matches, and played from the bench in the second fixture.

Striker Sduduzo Dlamini of Sunflower FC in Durban has taken her place.

Ellis will trim the squad down to 21 players on October 26.

SA provisional squad: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Roxanne Barker, Yolula Tsawe, Lebogang Ramalepe, Nothando Vilakazi, Janine Van Wyk, Noko Matlou, Bambanani Mbane, Regina Mogolola, Tiisetso Makhubela, Thato Letsoso, Koketso Tlailane, Kgaelebane Mohlakoana, Refiloe Jane, Rachel Sebati, Mamello Makhabane, Sduduzo Dlamini, Leandra Smeda, Nompumelelo Nyandeni, Linda Motlhalo, Kholosa Biyana, Hildah Magaia, Jabulile Mazibuko, Siyamthanda Skeyi, Khanya Xesi, Amogelang Motau, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Thembi Kgatlana, Melinda Kgadiete, Amanda Mthandi.

