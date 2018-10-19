Bafana will be at Afcon – Ndlovu

A win against Nigeria at FNB Stadium in November will still guarantee Bafana a place in Cameroon 2019, as will a point at Libya in their final Group E match, even if they lose to the Super Eagles.

Still, it is hard to know what to expect from Bafana these days, so inconsistent are their performances and results. The draw in the Seychelles came just three days after a 6-0 hammering of the same side at the FNB Stadium.

It would be truly extraordinary if Bafana did not manage to qualify for a tournament that has been expanded to include 24 teams, and after Stuart Baxter’s side won their first Group E match in Nigeria, on paper the most difficult game of all. They only need to finish up in the top two, and are second, four points clear of Libya, and one behind Nigeria with two games left.

“I promise the South African people …. We are going to qualify for Afcon 2019. Do you believe we are going to finish third or fourth in the group?” said Ndlovu, whose side actually cannot mathematically finish fourth.

“I am positive we will play in the Afcon, I think previous times (that we haven’t qualified) have been a bit of learning curve. We got hammered before and made a lot of mistakes … I think now we have the experience.”

Bafana have not, indeed, made it to three of the last four Africa Cup of Nations that they have had to qualify four, excluding the 2013 tournament, which they hosted. Shakes Mashaba’s side made it to Afcon 2015 in Equatorial Guinea, but failed to get past the group stages.

Bafana were not without their chances against the Seychelles on Tuesday at the Stade Linite, and Ndlovu created the best of them, his cross somehow turned onto the crossbar by Lebo Mothiba, when it looked easier to score.

Ndlovu leapt to the defence of the 22-year-old Bafana striker.

“For me it was a good feeling to rub shoulders with the young players coming through, I think we have a bright future … I think we must give the boys credit. Especially in last night’s game everyone was hammering Lebo and in the game at home everyone was booing Percy (Tau). They are good players, they just need our support.”

