 
menu
Telkom Knockout News 19.10.2018 09:55 am

Chiefs coach laments Amakhosi’s bad luck as injury list grows

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Giovanni Solinas coach of Kaizer Chiefs and Lebogang Manyama of Kaizer Chiefs (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Giovanni Solinas coach of Kaizer Chiefs and Lebogang Manyama of Kaizer Chiefs (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas has lamented his team’s bad luck as the injury list keeps growing at Naturena with Lebogang Manyama the latest victim.

But unlike Joseph Molangoane and Leonardo Castro who are out nursing injuries suffered on the field of play, Manyama was injured in a car accident on Tuesday. Solinas said Manyama was lucky to have escaped with his life from the crash.

“We are fighting against back luck. But we will continue to fighting. We will win against this bad luck. It started with Joseph, then it was Castro now it is Lebo.

“But we have good players and if Lebo can’t play, we have other options. It is a pity because he was getting to his best fitness and he played a good game in the Macufe Cup. It is a pity that he is now injured,” said Solinas.

READ: Chiefs suffer Manyama injury blow

The 50-year-old mentor has also revealed that star performer Khama Billiat will undergo a fitness test on Friday to determine if he can play in Sunday afternoon’s Telkom Knockout first round match against Black Leopards at FNB Stadium.

“Khama has a small problem. We will however make the decision with the doctors tomorrow. It is not a serious problem but I don’t know if Khama will be able to play,” said Solinas yesterday. Billiat was injured while away on national team duty with Zimbabwe’s Warriors.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Solinas is staying at Chiefs – Motaung 16.11.2018
Chiefs second-richest club in Africa – report 15.11.2018
Chiefs happy to put empty stadium blues behind them 15.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.