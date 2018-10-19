Chiefs coach laments Amakhosi’s bad luck as injury list grows

But unlike Joseph Molangoane and Leonardo Castro who are out nursing injuries suffered on the field of play, Manyama was injured in a car accident on Tuesday. Solinas said Manyama was lucky to have escaped with his life from the crash.

“We are fighting against back luck. But we will continue to fighting. We will win against this bad luck. It started with Joseph, then it was Castro now it is Lebo.

“But we have good players and if Lebo can’t play, we have other options. It is a pity because he was getting to his best fitness and he played a good game in the Macufe Cup. It is a pity that he is now injured,” said Solinas.

READ: Chiefs suffer Manyama injury blow

The 50-year-old mentor has also revealed that star performer Khama Billiat will undergo a fitness test on Friday to determine if he can play in Sunday afternoon’s Telkom Knockout first round match against Black Leopards at FNB Stadium.

“Khama has a small problem. We will however make the decision with the doctors tomorrow. It is not a serious problem but I don’t know if Khama will be able to play,” said Solinas yesterday. Billiat was injured while away on national team duty with Zimbabwe’s Warriors.

