Frustration for Bafana as goals dry up in the Seychelles

Bafana Bafana had to settle for a 0-0 draw against the Seychelles in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Stade Linite on Tuesday afternoon.

The only change to the Bafana starting XI after Saturday’s 6-0 victory over the same team saw Dino Ndlovu replacing Aubrey Modiba, and although South Africa were to dominate the possession stakes and goal-scoring opportunities, some poor finishing denied them maximum points against the team ranked 189th in the world.

Unlike the previous match at the FNB Stadium, Bafana were to find the island nation a far tougher nut to crack, playing in their own backyard in Victoria, on an artificial surface.

There was a half chance for the South Africans around the 10 minute mark when Dino Ndlovu just failed to pick out Lebo Mothiba at the far post.

Percy Tau also had a 27th minute effort from a tight angle saved by home keeper Jerome Dingwall, before Ndlovu had a shot from the edge of the area deflected just wide of the upright five minutes later.

Ndlovu then sent a header wide before Tau missed the target just before the interval, Bafana never really looking like scoring in the opening stanza.

The visitors started the second half with good intensity and they should have been in front a minute after the restart when Ndlovu stormed down the left flank and cut the ball back for Mothiba, but the France-based striker fired the ball into the crossbar from only six yards out.

Mothiba then had a tame effort saved by Dingwall, before Tau had a goal correctly ruled offsides on 52 minutes.

After Aubrey Modiba had wasted a good chance when he miscued from 12-yards out, the Seychelles nearly took the lead against the run of play when Perry Monnaie beat Itumeleng Khune to the ball but fired wide from a difficult angle with the net unguarded.

South Africa continued to create chances, without end product, as Tau had a header saved, Dean Furman’s shot was kept out by Dingwall, and then Modiba headed a great chance over the crossbar with five minutes to pay.

Bafana piled on some late pressure, but it wasn’t to be as some brave defending from the hosts saw them holding for the draw.

