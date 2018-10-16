 
PSL News 16.10.2018 05:31 pm

Zwane welcomes Doctor Khumalo comparison

Phakaaathi Reporter
Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane says he has a long way to go before he can reach Doctor Khumalo’s level.

The midfielder, however, is humbled to be compared to the legend of South African football.

“I am delighted to hear people comparing me to Doctor, but for me I have not reached that level as yet. I still have to work very hard so that I can grow,” Zwane was quoted as saying by Isolezwe.

“I hope one day I will be able to reach that level,” he added.

