Zwane welcomes Doctor Khumalo comparison

The midfielder, however, is humbled to be compared to the legend of South African football.

“I am delighted to hear people comparing me to Doctor, but for me I have not reached that level as yet. I still have to work very hard so that I can grow,” Zwane was quoted as saying by Isolezwe.

“I hope one day I will be able to reach that level,” he added.

